Volunteers cleaned up trash — including hundreds of cigarette butts — Stump Pass Beach State Park and Englewood Beach in Charlotte County after July 4, 2021. Sarasota County Commissioners want to consider a county ordinance banning cigarette smoking at that county’s beaches.
SARASOTA — When Sarasota County commissioners were scheduled to discuss a ban on smoking on the county’s beaches in October, Commissioner Nancy Detert pulled the item from the agenda, indicating she didn’t want to have the discussion, but not saying why.
Now we know why Detert opposed that October discussion.
When Commissioner Mark Smith raised the topic during his report at Wednesday’s commission meeting, Detert was quick to interject her thoughts on the matter.
While the Florida Legislature had now given counties permission to ban cigarette smoking of on beaches, she said the legislation didn’t extend to smoking cigars which remained permissible.
“It’s a stupid policy that we would have to explain to the public,” Detert said. “I don’t know how we would do that.”
But Smith, who represents much of Siesta Key, persisted.
Saying that the problems is cigarette butts polluting beaches, Smith added that a ban was “a step in the right direction.”
What he wanted, he said, was direction to county staff to explore the issue.
In 2007 commissioners had enacted a ban on smoking within public beaches and recreational areas where youth athletic activities took place, except in designated areas.
That ordinance was invalidated in 2012 when a circuit court ruled that the Clean Indoor Air Act pre-empted such action by local governments leaving it to the state instead.
During the 2022 legislative session, the legislature enacted a new law giving local governments the power to “…restrict smoking within the boundaries of any public beaches and public parks that they own….”
That legislation led county staff to review the situation and recommend that commissioners authorize the drafting of an ordinance similar to the 2007 county law.
But when after Detert objected to the October discussion, commissioners agreed that they would revisit the issue in November, which never occurred.
County Administrator Jonathan Lewis brought Wednesday’s discussion to an end when he requested and received consensus from commissioners that he would schedule the topic for discussion at a future meeting.
