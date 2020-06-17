LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The Beau-Rivage Palace reopened on June 12 following the multi-month COVID-19 lockdown.
The event accompanies the opening of the new Cinq Mondes spa, the result of an eight-month renovation and a new wellness concept driven by the vision of Nathalie Seiler-Hayez, managing director of the hotel.
With its 10 acres of lakeside private gardens and five restaurants and bars, the Beau-Rivage Palace is committed to the highest level of cleanliness and hygiene measures throughout every touch point of the guest experience.
This protocol guarantees the safety and well-being of guests and staff members, ensuring a successful summer for the Swiss destination hotel. The property is planning enhanced programming for the coming months, including tennis and yoga classes; rides on the Montreux steamboat; diverse children’s activities including a pâtisserie and floral workshop; and culinary events like a specialty picnic.
Spread over 16,000 square feet, the new Cinq Mondes spa includes nine treatment rooms, a fitness room, yoga studio, two heated pools and a restaurant, all nestled in lush greenery facing Lake Geneva.
New features include an expansive double suite, a reinvented relaxation room and a yoga and meditation room that can accommodate group lessons. In addition, the new spa is entirely paper-free, meaning treatment menus and paper receipts will be digitized, in an ongoing effort to maintain sustainability. Cinq Mondes brings together a wide range of cutting-edge and ceremonial treatments inspired by great traditions of well-being from around the world.
The hotel commissioned Alexandre Pierart of the Paris-based Suprem Architectures for the spa’s design.
“It is a poetic vision of space, materials and light that invites introspection and renewal,” said Pierart of the spa.
The new Cinq Mondes spa at the Beau-Rivage Palace is the first pillar of the “Wellness Experience” philosophy initiated by Nathalie Seiler-Hayez. The overall program will be introduced throughout the hotel in the coming months.
For more information on the spa, visit: brp.ch/en/cinq-mondes-spa/the-spa.
The Beau-Rivage Palace is situated on 10 acres of private gardens, adjacent to Lake Geneva with spectacular views of the Swiss Alps. The property’s two-Michelin-starred restaurant Anne-Sophie Pic at the Beau-Rivage Palace features France’s only female chef with three Michelin stars.
Other amenities include two bars and terraces, two tennis courts and a special program for children.
For more information on the Beau-Rivage Palace, visit: brp.ch/en/home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.