Enjoy a view of the Swiss Alps from the pool at the Beau Rivage Palace in Lausanne, Switzerland.

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The Beau-Rivage Palace reopened on June 12 following the multi-month COVID-19 lockdown.

The event accompanies the opening of the new Cinq Mondes spa, the result of an eight-month renovation and a new wellness concept driven by the vision of Nathalie Seiler-Hayez, managing director of the hotel.

With its 10 acres of lakeside private gardens and five restaurants and bars, the Beau-Rivage Palace is committed to the highest level of cleanliness and hygiene measures throughout every touch point of the guest experience.

This protocol guarantees the safety and well-being of guests and staff members, ensuring a successful summer for the Swiss destination hotel. The property is planning enhanced programming for the coming months, including tennis and yoga classes; rides on the Montreux steamboat; diverse children’s activities including a pâtisserie and floral workshop; and culinary events like a specialty picnic.

Spread over 16,000 square feet, the new Cinq Mondes spa includes nine treatment rooms, a fitness room, yoga studio, two heated pools and a restaurant, all nestled in lush greenery facing Lake Geneva.

New features include an expansive double suite, a reinvented relaxation room and a yoga and meditation room that can accommodate group lessons. In addition, the new spa is entirely paper-free, meaning treatment menus and paper receipts will be digitized, in an ongoing effort to maintain sustainability. Cinq Mondes brings together a wide range of cutting-edge and ceremonial treatments inspired by great traditions of well-being from around the world.

The hotel commissioned Alexandre Pierart of the Paris-based Suprem Architectures for the spa’s design.

“It is a poetic vision of space, materials and light that invites introspection and renewal,” said Pierart of the spa.

The new Cinq Mondes spa at the Beau-Rivage Palace is the first pillar of the “Wellness Experience” philosophy initiated by Nathalie Seiler-Hayez. The overall program will be introduced throughout the hotel in the coming months.

For more information on the spa, visit: brp.ch/en/cinq-mondes-spa/the-spa.

The Beau-Rivage Palace is situated on 10 acres of private gardens, adjacent to Lake Geneva with spectacular views of the Swiss Alps. The property’s two-Michelin-starred restaurant Anne-Sophie Pic at the Beau-Rivage Palace features France’s only female chef with three Michelin stars.

Other amenities include two bars and terraces, two tennis courts and a special program for children.

For more information on the Beau-Rivage Palace, visit: brp.ch/en/home.

