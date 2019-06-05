The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall announced its 50th anniversary season subscription series, featuring a collection of Broadway and classical performances in 2019 and 2020.
Mary Bensel, executive director of the Van Wezel, made the announcement.
The 2019-20 Broadway series features 10 shows with seven Sarasota premieres. These include the Sarasota premieres of the critically-acclaimed musicals, "Come From Away," based on events that took place on Sept. 11, 2001, and the days that followed, and "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical." Both shows are winners of Tony and Drama Desk Awards and immediately gained sell-out audiences following their Broadway openings.
Also included in the lineup of Sarasota premieres are "Waitress," "A Bronx Tale" and "An American in Paris." In addition, they are bringing back two blockbuster hits, "The Book of Mormon" and "Les Misérables." The classical series features the world-acclaimed Academy of St. Martin in the Fields with Joshua Bell, "Salute to Vienna" New Year’s concert and Itzhak Perlman in recital.
- The Broadway Series includes:
- "Escape to Margaritaville" (Dec. 2)
- "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" (Dec. 13-15)
- "Waitress" (Jan. 24-26)
- "Bandstand" (Feb. 4-5)
- "An American in Paris" (March 16)
- "A Bronx Tale" (April 21-22)
- "Come From Away" (April 28-May 3)
- "The Book of Mormon" (Jan. 7-12)
- "Les Misérables" (Feb. 26-March 1)
- "The Color Purple" (March 10)
- The Classical Series includes:
- "Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert" (Jan. 2)
- "Academy of St Martin in the Fields" (Feb. 15)
- Itzhak Perlman (March 21)
- Subscriber specials include:
- "The Pirates of Penzance" (Feb. 13)
- "111 Years of Broadway" (Feb. 19)
- "The Choir of Man" (March 17)
- "Cinderella," performed by the Russian National Ballet (March 3)
Subscribers have the opportunity to enjoy benefits such as getting the best seats, ticket exchanges and discounts of up to 20 percent. Subscription packages are available for purchase at the box office by calling 941-953-3368 or 800-826-9303.
The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall is at 777 N. Tamiami Trail, in Sarasota.
