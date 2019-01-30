Best of Venice awards 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Steven W. Ledbetter, Attorney at Law (far right) with his law firm team having a roaring time. PHOTOS BY ADAM HUTCHINSON Jennifer Mayforth, Venice Gondolier Sun and Mark Gallant,Jacaranda West Country Club. Tommy Villani, Off the Wagon Brewery & Kitchen. Mary Lou Dunn-Rankin, Venice Gondolier Sun and Brad Patton, Pinkerton Private Wealth. Michelle Ryan, Kathy Lehner, Tommy Villani, Evan and Pam Duke, Kim Phillips. Chad Coatney (middle) Owner of Master Movers and his team. Ryan and Chrissy Weimer, Absolute Aluminum. PHOTOS BY DONNELL BATES Jennifer Mayforth, Venice Gondolier Sun and Liz Maggio, Reflections in Gold. Nathan Waggoner, Hodges & Associates, Mike Bacon, BrewBurgers and Charles Hodges, Hodges & Associates. Bob Massanova, SWF Home Inspections and Kevin Bedrosian, Venice Gondolier Sun Linda Shinsky, Welcome Home and Matthew Ritter, Gulf Shores Realty. Kim Phillips, Venice Gondolier Sun, Rebecca Cross, Venice Christian School and Andrea Arnold, Venice Area Chamber of Commerce. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
