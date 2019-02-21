They came to compete in the first Special Olympics Day at DeSoto High. These amazing athletes were running, jumping and throwing things, each hoping to achieve a gold medal, or to test their abilities in friendly competition.
The one-day contest on Friday was really three events; a Field Day, the Olympics and the Little Elites, each for athletes ages 5-21. The day was hosted by the DeSoto school district, organized by Colleen Harchuck, the district’s physical therapist. Opening ceremonies included marching bands, torch-bearing athletes, fellow student “buddies” such as JROTC, cheer/sports, Chef Martin’s culinary students, FFA and others enlisted to assist volunteer adults and teachers, social/society groups, DeSoto public safety and donors, those whose goal was to support the Games … and its 75 or so competitors.
