Clemson’s volleyball staff liked what they were seeing on video, but the kid from Port Charlotte did a few things that left the coaches scratching their heads.
So they called Pirates coach Christine Burkhart and asked what the deal was with Azyah Dailey.
“I said, look, this is a kid who really is just fresh into volleyball. She’s being recruited among a class of kids that have been playing since they were 10 years old or younger and that’s not the case with Azyah,” Burkhart recalled. “I told them she has so much growth left in the game and that’s why her timing might be off or some different things. … Their coach was like, OK, everything you’re telling me makes sense based on what we’re seeing.”
Clemson moved fast, offering Dailey early in 2020. When COVID-19 forced Dailey to skip campus visits, she toured the Clemson campus virtually and liked what she saw.
“I fell in love with the campus,” Dailey said. “The atmosphere and the championship mindset that was everywhere and then I just committed.”
That commitment was made official Thursday when Dailey signed her national letter of intent to play for the Tigers next fall.
Dailey’s teammate, Alicia Kowalski also signed on the dotted line Thursday, joining the Division II powerhouse University of Tampa program. Basketball player Madyson Ratliff ink her letter to play for Warner.
Getting the search out of the way early became vital to Dailey. She didn’t want the stress of recruiting to bleed into her heavy academic load and Port Charlotte’s push for a fourth consecutive district title.
Fortunately, Tigers coach Michaela Franklin made it that much easier.
“I loved her energy and how much she cared about her process,” Dailey said. “What she does there, it’s very family-like. She was always there for birthdays or anything. She just does stuff other coaches wouldn’t and I like that because it felt like she wanted us more.”
Not a bad landing spot for someone who just started playing the sport in 7th grade because she wanted to try something other than softball.
“There are a lot of kids that have peaked before they get into school and that’s not going to be Azyah,” Burkhart said. “She’s just now getting started and coming into her own in the game.”
Dailey imposed her will on the Pirates opponents, especially late this season as Port Charlotte made another deep postseason run. She finished her Pirates career with 858 career kills, including 443 during her senior season. She also had 216 career blocks in earning a spot on the AVCA All-American Watch List.
“Azyah has a unique tool set in the fact that she is capable of playing anywhere along the net,” said Franklin during Clemson’s official class announcement. “She has experience as a middle, outside, and right-side attacker. She can also play six rotations with the ability to be explosive out of the back row.
“She has an exciting, driven, calming, yet confident demeanor about her, which makes her enjoyable to have as a teammate,” Franklin said in conclusion.
By heading 90 minutes up I-75, Kowalski is joining one of the strongest volleyball programs in all of NCAA Division II. The Spartans are three-time national champions with the most recent title coming in 2018. The 2019 squad went 24-9 and advanced to the second round of the South Regional. Kowalski could be found roaming the net for the Pirates as a formidable blocking presence. Her 33 blocks were second only to Dailey.
Ratliff embarks on her senior year at Port Charlotte knowing she has a spot secured across the state at Lake Wales-based Warner, a member of the NAIA Sun Conference. Port Charlotte went 15-13 last season and begin the year looking for Ratliff to make a substantial contribution from her shooting guard position.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.