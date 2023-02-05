In her youth, Sherrie Moody was in a few plays but never set out to turn her occasional hobby into a career.
The long time Port Charlotte resident has been the executive director for Charlotte Players — a non-profit community theater company — for the past 17 years.
While Charlotte Players has been providing entertainment since it was established in 1961, during her time with the company, Moody has encouraged increasing involvement with the local community.
She attended four colleges prior to earning her degree in Organization Management when she was in her 50s. It’s a degree Moody said she has put to good use in her current position with Charlotte Players.
She graduated from Goshen College — a liberal arts college rooted in Mennonite values — mostly for its location (which at the time had a Sarasota campus) and offerings in her chosen field.
The experience, she said, provided rich insights.
“Every professor had a different take on all the courses that I took. I don’t think there was one class where the professor didn’t teach things from a different view of the world. I really felt it all worked out in life at the perfect time. It made me look at the world differently.”
Originally from Michigan, she moved to Port Charlotte in 1979 when her husband was offered a job in radio. “We moved here on April Fool’s Day — sight unseen,” Moody recalled.
A PLACE THEY CALL HOME
She and her husband have since called this area home and all three of their children were born and reared here. That’s also the reason Moody is passionate about partnering with other community organizations.
One such partnership was with Shawn Gilstad in 2011 to start up and manage Charlotte County’s chapter of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. It’s a program that allows children ages 5 and younger to receive free books regardless of their family’s income.
Each month, an age-appropriate book is mailed to the families to help them build their own home libraries.
“Without the written word, we wouldn’t have a business,” Moody said. “We wanted to help young children in literacy.”
Although the effort is promoted by Parton, the chapters rely on the sponsorship of local community partners as well as fundraising events to cover the cost of the books and shipping. Moody said the local organization currently sends 1,700 books a month to local families.
“It’s a huge accomplishment,” she said. “We spend approximately $5K-6K a month to pay for the books.”
EXPOSURE TO THE THEATER
In 2007, Moody and past board president Marie LaBrosse, introduced the Charlotte Players’ annual summer camp program designed for children in second grade through high school. What started with 14 students at a local library has become so popular that it has grown to a two-week program with 150 children at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda. During that time, they produce three musical presentations and put on two show open to the public.
“What they accomplish in those two weeks is unbelievable. We hire directors, choreographers, costumers and two to three musical directors,” Moody said.
Moody said Charlotte Players’ mission to educate and entertain also is demonstrated through the John Lund Scholarship and the Christopher Smith Scholarship, given to high school students seeking to major in the arts.
“They are named after legacies in Charlotte Players. Both of them were resident scenic designers which means something in the world of Performing Arts.”
MEETING PLACE
Charlotte Players also opens its facility to other community organizations. Currently, the Disabled American Vets have been meeting there monthly after being displaced from their previous meeting location after Hurricane Ian. Local Girl Scout Troops often host pop-up events to sell their cookies and local schools store stage props for their own productions.
Charlotte Players’ largest fundraiser event is Comedy for Cause which includes community leaders among the cast of improv performers. Each also are tasked to raise at least $5,000.
County Commissioner Christopher Constance — a local cosmetic surgeon — has been the lead on the project for a decade.
“He just loves improv. He was in the cast the first year and the next year he just jumped right in and started leading it,” Moody said.
This year’s show will be Sept. 29. The cast is selected in May. “It’s lots of fun is what our alum performers say. It’s a good way to involve the entire community.”
Charlotte Players also assists other organizations in their fundraising efforts through their newest community outreach program called “Players To Go”. The new program provides “mobile service” of their shows.
“We’ll send a show to them. We have a set fee and then they charge what they would like for tickets.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.