PHOTO BY JERRY BEARD True Holiness Church Pastor, Clifton McNealy, his wife, Megan, and their 5-month old babies, Harmony, Alana and Clifton Jr., along with their son (standing), Devon, stop by Downtown Gatorz Bar and Grill in Punta Gorda.
“Big John” Lloyd, rides his horse, “Big Al," outside of Downtown Gatorz Bar and Grill in Punta Gorda
PHOTO BY JERRY BEARD
PHOTO BY JERRY BEARD True Holiness Church Pastor, Clifton McNealy, his wife, Megan, and their 5-month old babies, Harmony, Alana and Clifton Jr., along with their son (standing), Devon, stop by Downtown Gatorz Bar and Grill in Punta Gorda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.