Big Brothers Big Sisters has taken on the challenge of COVID-19 with a new effort to use technology to keep generations talking.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast has more than 1,800 children and mentors connected — but with social distancing and the closing of many public areas, it has made for “uncertain times,” the organization said in a news release.
“Their routines of walking on the beach, playing at the park, watching a movie or just hanging out have changed,” it said.
BBBS Sun Coast Vice President of Programs and Volunteer Experience Jeanie Baik said the mentors and children, referred to as “Bigs” and “Littles,” are still socializing.
“We’re encouraging Bigs and Littles to continue to stay in touch,” Baik said in the news release. “We are hosting virtual interviews and providing internal processing through a variety of online mechanisms based on the client’s familiarity and comfort level and what type of phones they have.”
BBBS also is starting “virtual match support” with families, she said.
“The visual simply helps keep the connections alive even for existing matches and helps with the social isolation,” she said.
The agency noted COVID-19 has impacted children with the disruption causing more concerns.
“With something like this, something they have never experienced before, they’re really looking for those people in their lives right now that can provide that guidance and be that role model and mentor they need,” it said.
BBBS still is seeking new volunteers as Bigs, but currently has halted in-person fingerprinting — using Sterling Volunteers for necessary background checks “as child safety remains No. 1.”
Virtual orientation sessions have proven successful, where the participants have signed up for a virtual interview to become a Big.
Those interested can contact Rose Bloch at rbloch@bbbssun.org.
BBBS of the Sun Coast has been matching youth and mentors for more than 50 years.
More information is available at www.bbbssun.org.
