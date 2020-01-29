Longstanding studies show long-term, one-to-one, staff-supported volunteer mentoring works.
As we mark National Mentoring Month this January, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast is honoring all who make up their successful community – parents, volunteers, staff and donors who work together to make a mentoring match strong, enduring and successful.
Behind every successful mentoring match is a team of selfless, dedicated believers. Of course there’s the volunteer who makes time in their schedule to commit to helping a child reach their full potential. There’s the parent or guardian, most often a single mom or grandmother who courageously seeks support to give her child every opportunity to succeed. Then there’s the staff person, a professional who uses facts from interviews, references, experience and intuition to match the right child and family with the right volunteer. And behind every relationship are the donors, whose financial resources make it possible for our mentors, mentees and parents to get the ongoing support, guidance and resources that help them establish and maintain the kind of dialogue, communication and understanding that are behind Big Brothers Big Sisters’ successful long-term one-to-one mentoring relationships.
This month we honor our volunteers for being Defenders of Potential. We thank our parents and guardians for their trust and commitment to their children. We pay tribute to our staff, and we show gratitude to our donors.
“In my 32 years I’ve encountered a lot of youth who are kind of lost and who are really good kids,” Big Brother and Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight said. “They are looking for someone to spend some time with them. And not a lot of time. Just a little bit of time. The value that it brings to that youth, I believe keeps them from encountering people like me and encountering my deputies. I believe the value of Big Brothers Big Sisters is much larger than anybody would ever recognize or know. Purely for the fact that the youth coming out of the program usually go on to bigger endeavors in their life. It humbles you, and makes you realize the little bit of time you’re spending with the young man is leaving an impact.”
“Before I met Tom, I didn’t get out very much,” Little Brother Matthew Roig said. He’s definitely opened up a lot more opportunities for me. You know, just to be more outgoing in life. It has definitely changed me for the better. I know that we’re going to be friends for a long time.”
For more than 50 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast has been matching youth in meaningful, enduring, professionally supported mentoring relationships with adult volunteers who defend their potential and help them achieve their biggest possible futures.
Big Brothers Big Sisters’ evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence and improved relationships. This past year Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast has served more than 1,800 youth across a 10-county footprint. Learn how to get involved at bbbssun.org.
