Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast proudly announces their 2017-2018 Big Brother & Big Sister of the Year

It is with great pleasure to announce Mrs. Cheryl Maymon of Punta Gorda and Mr. Cliff Smith of Ft. Myers have been selected as the 2017-2018 Big Brother & Big Sister of the Year. Cheryl is the Owner of CAM Realty of Southwest Florida and Cliff is President of the United Way of Lee, Hendry, Glades and Okeechobee counties. It is a thrill and honor to have Cheryl and Cliff represent the organization as the Big Brother and Big Sister of the Year.
“I began my journey with Big Brothers and Big Sisters to give back to the youth of our community and I learned quickly that the community has given back to me with the sense of reward and fulfillment that I get every time I get the privilege of spending time with my Little Sister. In the two years I have been her Big Sister, I have seen her passion for learning grow. She is such a special young lady who has enriched my life so much. I encourage everyone to find your way to volunteer and make a difference in this world,” states Cheryl.
Cliff is matched with two Littles who happen to be brothers. They were initially matched because they share a common love for the sport of basketball. Cliff is now coaching their basketball team at the local YMCA, where they can been seen on a regular basis. “Being a Big has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. I originally signed up to be a mentor and share my life experiences with a child. I wanted to make a positive impact and help someone experience things in life they might not have had otherwise. Little did I know my life would change just as much as theirs. Being a Big makes me leave work on time to go play and coach basketball, spend time learning Algebra again and helping both of my “Littles” to reach their goals in life. Being a Big has changed my life maybe even more than theirs. I’m forever grateful,” states Cliff.
For over 50 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast has been matching youth in meaningful, enduring, professionally supported mentoring relationships with adult volunteers who defend their potential and help them achieve their biggest possible futures. Big Brothers Big Sisters’ evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. This past year, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast has served over 1,800 youth across a 10 county footprint. Learn how to get involved at bbbssun.org.
