Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast has reported receiving four grants/gifts totaling almost $36,000.
The Community Foundation of Sarasota County approved a grant to BBBS for $10,000.
It came from the Community Impact Grant Committee and works to help Manatee, Sarasota and Charlotte counties support a one-on-one mentoring program and to meet the agency’s needs during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.
The funds will partially cover a variety of essential programming, including: volunteer recruitment/training; client outreach/advocacy; compatibility matching; operations; support services and evaluations.
“This is great news of supportive help when we need it the most,” said Joy Mahler, BBBS CEO and president. “As you know, the young people we serve are likely to bear the heaviest burdens of trauma and economic fallout, facing increased anxiety, stress, fear and worry. (There’s also) much greater exposure to adverse childhood experiences.”
Mahler said trauma on the “most vulnerable” continues to have “profound effects.”
“Our work could not be more urgent and our mission more important than ever,” she said. “Big Brothers Big Sisters are actively supporting the vital, life-changing mentoring relationships to engage in social-emotional and educational support of our young people and families.”
BankUnited awarded a $5,000 grant to BBBS as well.
“Funds from this grant are for (the) Sarasota County Beyond School Walls program and COVID-19-related operating expenses: mentor recruitment, screening and training; youth outreach and advocacy; compatibility matching; ongoing professional support by degreed and certified mentor managers; regular meetings between mentors and students; youth outcomes evaluations; student meals (breakfast and lunch) on mentoring days; transportation to and from the business site; program materials; program staff cell phones; and IT and HR contract work.”
BBBS also received a $20,000 gift from Publix Super Markets Charities, for fundraising events that will begin in November 2020 and run through April 2021.
Also, the Venice Golf and Country Club Foundation awarded a $895 supplemental grant.
This funding is to help address the challenges the organization is facing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. This grant will serve to heighten BBBS’ online security and boost its technology as the agency continues to serve local youth through remote one-to-one mentoring.
