WELLEN PARK — A major construction project for Tamiami Trial is set to begin in January.
When it’s done, the busy highway linking North Port and Venice will feature two new roundabouts.
The Wellen Park Improvement District has been working with the Florida Department of Transportation to reconfigure two U.S. 41 intersections.
Phase 1 of the project will be the roundabout for Wellen Park Boulevard, which will be the new main entrance for soon-to-open Downtown Wellen shopping and entertainment district.
The work is set to begin in “early January,” according to a statement released Wednesday.
The roundabout will be between Preto Boulevard, where North Port’s new Public Safety Building is located, and West Villages Parkway, which links U.S. 41 and CoolToday Park, the spring training home of the Atlanta Braves.
Phase 2 will feature a roundabout linking U.S. 41 and Mezzo Drive, south of the State College of Florida’s Venice campus. Work there will begin about one or two months after Phase 1 starts.
The 18-month project will also include extensive landscaping, sidewalks, digital signs and crosswalks.
The goal of the new configuration is to slow traffic on U.S. 41 through the area and improve safety, officials say.
The project will cost $20 million, officials estimate. It will be funded by the West Villages Improvement District, a special taxing unit authorized by the state in 2004.
The construction project will be done in phases to allow traffic to flow north and south on U.S. 41, and to keep the intersections open. Workers will be out between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays, but may also work some nights.
Traffic will often be reduced to single lanes, and the speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph. Lighted signs will help direct traffic, and crossover lanes will move traffic through the construction area.
The new landscaping along U.S. 41 will be maintained by the West Villages Improvement District.
Wellen Park is one of the country’s fastest growing master-planned communities. At build-out, about 50,000 or so people will live there in about 20,000 homes.
