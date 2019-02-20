NORTH PORT — A 22-2 first-quarter deficit didn’t stop Metts from rallying for a 39-38 victory over Oluewu in North Port Youth Basketball Inc. 10-11 age division competition Saturday at the Morgan Family Community Center.
There are three Metts squads competing this season in three different divisions.
Metts, 2-2, gradually cut into Oluewu’s (3-1) lead after the first quarter, and gained the lead with two free throws just seconds before the contest ended.
“It was our press that made the difference,” Metts coach Zack Metts said. “We just put the press on the rest of the game and it worked.”
Damian Howard scored 18 points to lead the Metts’ attack, but it was the defense that did the trick. Metts forced several turnovers. Tanner Ruh had a hot hand early and scored 16 points for Oluewu.
In other 10-11 contests Saturday, Baker defeated Guerreiro 28-16 and Van Salisbury edged Davidson 29-26.
On Saturday, Metts takes on Davidson at 11:30 a.m. and Oluewu will play Baker at 10:30 a.m. Van Salisbury meets Guerreiro, also at 10:30 a.m. Mendez leads the 14-17 division with a 4-0 record after taking a hard-fought 46-40 victory over Reichel in a battle of first-place teams. Reichel is now 3-1. Metts topped Robinson 44-35 and Kline rolled past Bieniek 52-36 in other 14-17 games. In 12-13 action, Metts rolled past Corbett 48-36, Bieniek topped Leavitt 55-27 and Wax beat Guerreiro 49-28. Bieniek leads the 12-13 division with a 4-0 record, It has scored 191 points and given up just 105 in four games. Wax and Guerreiro are 3-1 and Metts is 2-2.
Saturday’s games will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Morgan Family Community Center with the 5-7 age division teams playing.
