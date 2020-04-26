If you need an on-the-go breakfast option, wake up your morning with bacon, eggs and a biscuit in these simple, tasty Breakfast Sandwiches.
BREAKFAST SANDWICHES
1 can (16 ounces) buttermilk biscuits
1 package (12 ounces) bacon
8 eggs
¼ teaspoon salt
⅛ teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon butter
1 green bell pepper, chopped
½ onion, chopped
5 slices cheese
Heat oven to 350 F.
Place biscuits on baking sheet. Bake 12-16 minutes, or until golden brown.
Cut bacon slices in half. In skillet, cook bacon until crispy. Drain and set aside.
In large bowl, whisk eggs, salt and pepper.
In skillet, melt butter. Pour egg mixture into skillet. Add bell pepper and onion. Cook until eggs are thoroughly cooked but still moist, stirring occasionally. Add cheese over egg mixture and mix thoroughly until cheese is melted.
Split warm biscuits. Spoon egg mixture over bottom of biscuit. Top mixture with two pieces bacon and add top half of biscuit.
Source: Culinary.net
