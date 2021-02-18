*South to north, oldest to newest*
El Chipotle Latin Market & Restaurant ($-$$)
Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sun 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(941) 485-5046
Tikka Indian Cuisine ($-$$)
Tuesday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
(941) 303-5073
Star Thai & Sushi ($-$$)
Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday noon to 3 p.m., 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.
(941) 485-3981
La Botte Italian Bistro ($$)
Monday-Saturday 4 to 9 p.m.
(941) 220-7038
Joy’s Kouzine ($)
Tuesday-Sunday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(941) 220-7294
Chaz 51 Steakhouse ($$-$$$)
Sunday-Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday to 11 p.m.
(941) 484-6200, for now
