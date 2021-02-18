Rooster

*South to north, oldest to newest*

El Chipotle Latin Market & Restaurant ($-$$)

Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sun 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(941) 485-5046

Tikka Indian Cuisine ($-$$)

Tuesday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

(941) 303-5073

Star Thai & Sushi ($-$$)

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday noon to 3 p.m., 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.


(941) 485-3981

La Botte Italian Bistro ($$)

Monday-Saturday 4 to 9 p.m.

(941) 220-7038

Joy’s Kouzine ($)

Tuesday-Sunday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(941) 220-7294

Chaz 51 Steakhouse ($$-$$$)

Sunday-Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday to 11 p.m.

(941) 484-6200, for now

