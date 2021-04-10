Sorry, an error occurred.
Happy birthday to Bud Mepham, who will be 80 on April 21.
Happy birthday to Anne Branno, who turned 90 on April 6.
Happy birthday to Jolie Lebeau, who turned 6 on April 9.
Happy birthday to Spike Gentner, who turned 92 on April 10.
Happy birthday to Dolores Pope, who turns 91 on April 13.
Happy birthday to Carl Brickner, who turns 83 on April 14.
We run birthday announcements with a photo in Sunday’s Sun. Email your photo, along with the name, age and birth date, to newstips@yoursun.com.
