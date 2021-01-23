Sorry, an error occurred.
Happy birthday to Evelyn Wilkinson, who will turn 93 on Jan. 28.
Happy birthday to Hermann Pfisterer, who turns 87 on Jan. 25.
Happy birthday to Adeline Seakwood, who will be 98 on Jan. 27.
Happy birthday to Jennie Jenkins, who will be 74 on Jan. 30.
Happy birthday to Brenda Day, who turned 74 on Jan. 16.
Happy birthday to Jennifer Gregoire, who turned 40 on Jan. 16.
Happy birthday to Rita Dickie, who turned 77 on Jan. 11.
Happy birthday to Sally Bias, who turned 84 on Jan. 14.
Happy birthday to Alexander Johnsson, who turned 10 on Jan. 18.
Happy birthday to Zachary Morgani, who turns 8 today.
We run birthday announcements with a photo in Sunday’s Sun. Email your photo, along with the name, age and birth date, to newstips@yoursun.com.
