Sorry, an error occurred.
Happy birthday to Mary Stoetzer, who turned 91 on Dec. 26.
Happy birthday to Evan Thurber, who turned 18 on Jan. 30.
Happy birthday to Ella May Covey, who will be 97 on Feb. 1.
Happy birthday to Fanchin Wise, who turned 88 on Jan. 22.
Happy birthday to Jackie Hardman, who turned 83 on Jan. 24.
Happy birthday to Helen Martin-Havel, who turned 76 on Jan. 26.
Happy birthday to Elaine Allin, who turned 94 on Jan. 30.
Happy birthday to Dakota Galley, who turned 11 on Jan. 29.
Happy birthday to Don Skaggs, who will be 86 on Feb. 3.
Happy birthday to Dorothy Grube, who will be 98 on Feb. 3.
Happy birthday to Gayle Chapin, who will be 69 on Feb. 1.
Happy birthday to Dr. Robert Farner, who will be 91 on Feb. 4.
We run birthday announcements with a photo in Sunday’s Sun. Email your photo, along with the name, age and birth date, to newstips@yoursun.com.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.