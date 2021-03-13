We run birthday announcements with a photo in Sunday’s Sun. Email your photo, along with the name, age and birth date, to newstips@yoursun.com.
Trending Now
-
Packs of 'zombie' rats in North Port emerge at dusk, frightened even a squatter
-
Column: Imagine a buffet with 300 types of food. Welcome Buffet City
-
'Girl in the Basement' inspired by true, traumatic stories
-
Latest COVID-19 & Vaccine Stats -- For Here & Florida
-
Brinks Driver held at gunpoint at Port Charlotte Walmart
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.