Sorry, an error occurred.
Happy birthday to Joe Natale, who will be 66 on March 11.
Happy birthday to Edie Judd, who will be 90 on March 8.
Happy birthday to Lucy Armstrong, who will be 92 on March 10.
Happy birthday to Marsha Stiverson, who will be 75 on March 10.
Happy birthday to Sandy Sullivan, who turned 84 on March 3.
Happy birthday to Zelda Wetherington, who turned 1 on March 6.
Happy birthday to Jace Ryan White, who turned 14 on Feb. 13.
Happy birthday to Bill Duncan, who turns 75 on March 10.
We run birthday announcements with a photo in Sunday’s Sun. Email your photo, along with the name, age and birth date, to newstips@yoursun.com.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.