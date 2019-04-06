Bella Mia Alvarez was born at 10:07 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019 to Bryana Snelgrove and Raidel Alvarez. She was 7 pounds, 3 ounces and 20.25 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Danny and Tina Bryant and Charlie Snelgrove. Paternal grandparents are Raudel Alvarez and Irelia Garcia.

Lovisa Aeon Zadek Neese was born at 2:28 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 to Adena Zadek Neese and Joshua Howard Neese of Sebring at AdventHealth Sebring. She was 5 pounds, 14 ounces and 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandmother is Lynn Zadek Connolly. Paternal grandfather is Timothy Howard Neese.

Izagail Anastasia Ward was born at 5:08 a.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 to Monica Gail Ward and Christopher James Ward of Zolfo Springs at AdventHealth Sebring. She was 7 pounds, 12 ounces and 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Melinda Davis and Raoul Medrano. Paternal grandmother is Shelia Machado.

Hayden Dalton-Arthur Young was born at 10:46 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 to Kamilla Boles and Stephen Young of Avon Park at AdventHealth Sebring. He was 8 pounds, 6 ounces and 22 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Rushelle and Michael Boles. Paternal grandparents are Stephanie and Jack Young.

