BRADENTON — The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature is focusing on Mars as it celebrates Mars Month as a two-month event.
“Humans have long been fascinated by Mars — for its proximity in our solar system, its similar features to Earth, the possibility that it once may have held life and even for the possibility that it could be a destination for the survival of humankind,” the facility said in a news release.
While we’ve looked at it for thousands of years, humans started getting a good look at it with Mariner 4 in July 1965; an American spacecraft made the first landing there in 1976 and America is set to return again in February with Perseverance.
It “will undertake the most technologically advanced exploration of the Red Planet yet,” the news release said.
The news release notes Mars is getting closer for humans to view as it “nears opposition (on the opposite side of the sun from the Earth) on Oct. 13,” which gives the best opportunity to see it from Earth in about 20 years.
“Mars has fascinated backyard astronomers, scientists, and people around the world for thousands of years,” Howard Hochhalter, manager of The Planetarium at The Bishop, said in a news release. “Authors have been writing about it since Italian astronomer Giovanni Schiaparelli first described the shading on its surface. In our collective imagination, we’re either being invaded by it like in ‘War of the Worlds’ or we’re conquering it like in ‘The Martian.’ But whether it’s fear or fascination, the Red Planet certainly holds our attention. So why not use opposition as an opportunity to celebrate it?”
Programs at The Bishop during the extensive Mars Month will look at everything from rockets to Mars myths — along with chances for in-person viewing, the release said. There are other planets that are being eyed as well.
“September and October offer the best opportunities for viewing Mars,” Hochhalter said. “But that’s not the only cool thing happening in our night skies this fall. Jupiter and Saturn are also working up to a spectacular action of their own as they move toward the Great Conjunction, which will take place in December. That means they’re getting closer and closer to each other — it’s like starting the countdown for the ball to drop in Times Square on New Year’s Eve. Except the Great Conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter happens only once every 20 years.”
Those interested can register for Mars Month programs at www.BishopScience.org/MarsMonth.
Mars Month is taking place both online and in-person programs, it noted.
“For events at the Museum, we will follow social distancing measures and limit capacity. Masks are required for all staff and visitors over the age of 2.”
For more information, visit BishopScience.org/Welcome-Back/.
Among the events:
• think + drink / science: “Is it Rocket Science?”
7 p.m. Sept. 9:
During think + drink / science, propulsion engineer Amy Besio will discuss a rocket-focused virtual program on Zoom. You’ll get an insider’s look at current space vehicles and Besio’s perspective on what it will take to get us to Mars. The presentation will be followed by Q&A.
Cost: $3 for members of The Bishop’s Discovery Society; $5 for others
Where: On Zoom
• KidSpace
10:30 a.m. Sept. 12:
A virtual program on Zoom talks about our solar system, our galaxy and our universe. We’ll have a special focus on Mars, Jupiter and Saturn. KidSpace is designed for grades 1-5 and their grown-ups, but everyone is welcome.
Cost: Free
Where: On Zoom
• Intro to Mars
10:30 a.m. Sept. 19:
The Bishop’s Planetarium Manager Howard Hochhalter talks on Zoom with local astronomy club members, the Local Group of Deep Sky Observers, join us for a beginners’ discussion about Mars.
Cost: $3 for members of The Bishop’s Discovery Society; $5 for all others
Where: On Zoom
• Stelliferous
7 p.m. Sept. 23:
Planetarium Manager Howard Hochhalter takes participants on a tour of the night skies. His focus will include Mars, Jupiter, Saturn and the constellations followed by a question and answer session. Stelliferous is great for adults and inquisitive kids.
Cost: $3 for members of the Discovery Society; $5 for all others
Where: On Zoom
• KidSpace
10:30 a.m. Sept. 26:
Cost: Free
Where: On Zoom
• Members’ Night Exclusive
4:30, 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6:
The Bishop’s Discovery Society members are invited to an in-person show at the museum for a Mars-focused event in The Planetarium and exclusive access to our newest special exhibition, Water’s Extreme Journey. For The Bishop’s Discovery Society members only.
• Mars Viewing Opportunity
8 p.m. Oct. 9:
An evening outdoor observing program with volunteers from the Local Group of Deep Sky Observers, using their expertise and telescopes. Rain date is Oct. 10.
Cost: $3 for members of the Discovery Society; $5 for all others
Where: At The Bishop
• KidSpace
10:30 a.m. Oct. 10:
Cost: Free
Where: On Zoom
• IQuest “Mission to Mars”
4 p.m. Oct. 10:
IQuest is a monthly drop-off program for smart, curious middle school students in grades 6 through 8. On Oct. 10, we’ll focus on Mars: When will we go there? What would it be like to live there? Kids will explore the challenges and imagine the future of this next great adventure for humankind!
Cost: $8 (includes pizza and a drink); paid reservations required before 11 a.m. Oct. 10
Where: At The Bishop
• Star Talk Tuesday
Noon Oct. 13:
It’s the big day. Join us on Facebook as we focus our Star Talk Tuesday weekly program on Mars at opposition.
Cost: Free
Where: On The Bishop’s Facebook page
• Ask Howard Anything: Mars Edition
10:30 a.m. Oct. 17:
Have a question about Mars? Now’s your opportunity to Ask Howard Anything during this virtual program on Zoom. Planetarium manager Howard Hochhalter will be joined by members from the Local Group of Deep Sky Observers, who will share their knowledge as well.
Cost: $3 for members of the Discovery Society; $5 for all others
Where: On Zoom
• Mars Myths
7 p.m. Oct. 21:
Mars has inspired the mythologies of cultures around the world for thousands of years. Join The Bishop Curator Tiffany Birakis as she explores some of the enduring myths surrounding the Red Planet, and how these ancient myths have influenced our current cultural beliefs.
Cost: $3 for members of the Discovery Society; $5 for all others
Where: On Zoom
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.