PUNTA GORDA — A Pacific Northwest developer said it will accept virtual currency in sales of luxury condos planned for the “oceanfront” site near Ponce de Leon park in Punta Gorda.
Buying real estate with cryptocurrency may be risky for “non-luxury” buyers, a Florida Gulf Coast University professor told The Daily Sun.
Harbor Custom Development of Washington revealed in August it had bought 40 acres at 115 North Marion Court for $4.7 million with plans to build 189 condominium units.
At that time, the price of the units was projected to be between $500,000 and $650,000. Construction is set to begin this year.
On Monday, the company said it would accept new digital currencies — including Bitcoin, Litecoin and Gemini Dollar — for its real estate projects. Those projects are on the West Coast, Texas and Punta Gorda.
The company described its Punta Gorda project as oceanfront — although the site on Charlotte Harbor is about 20 miles by boat to the Gulf of Mexico and about 150 miles from the Atlantic Ocean.
The developer will use a third-party firm to convert cryptocurrency to U.S. dollars.
“The blockchain is a transformative and disruptive technology that is rapidly gaining acceptance globally,” Harbor Chief Executive Officer Sterling Griffin said in a statement. “It is without question a significant step forward for the company to offer our real estate products and services to individuals and institutions that represent over $1.5 trillion in purchasing power.”
Blockchain is the system cryptocurrency users join to make transactions. It is advertised as avoiding middlemen, such as a bank or a government — and the system claims to be more secure.
All transactions are publicly available, although the individual identities are not.
“The world is quickly moving to three forms of ‘digital’ currency: crypto (which is how it all started), stable coin, and central bank digital currency,” FGCU Professor Tom Smythe said. “Until just recently, I think many people thought allowing purchases in crypto was a great idea but Bitcoin has fallen almost 50% off its high. Crypto in its truest form is not the wave of the future for these types of transactions over the long-term. Stable coin is possible, but it also comes with risks, and we aren’t there yet on central bank digital currency.”
Crypto currency values can fluctuate dramatically in short periods of time, Smythe said, which makes it risky for ordinary buyers. For example, he said, Bitcoin had a value of almost $66,000 on Nov. 8, but this week, when he checked, it had dropped to about $35,000.
“So, if I’m a home buyer, and I won’t close for 60 days, then if the contract is written in dollars but the value drops, then the buyer won’t have enough at closing,” Smythe said. “The contracts may have some limits on how far prices can rise or fall, but there is risk there. It’s also the case that this option probably isn’t realistic for non-luxury customers.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.