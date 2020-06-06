Protesters kneel for nine minutes Friday outside Punta Gorda City Hall to remember George Floyd, who struggled to breathe for nearly nine minutes while a white Minneapolis Police officer knelt on his neck. His death led to international protests and the arrests of four officers.
Members of the community gather Friday evening in Laishley Park in Punta Gorda for the Black Lives Matter March.
Sun photos by Jerry D. Beard
Decades later, the fight for equality continues. And despite Friday’s rain, people united in Laishley Park and marched through downtown Punta Gorda in support of Black Lives Matter.
