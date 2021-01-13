Hoping to decrease fear and increase personal power during coronavirus, the Blanchard House Museum in Punta Gorda has gone virtual, introducing an online exhibit that teaches the benefits of natural remedies.
Called “Stay Well: Boosting Your Immune System Using Traditional African Herbs,” the exhibit takes readers on a journey through the history of natural medicines involving everything from honey and garlic to spider webs and roots, among others.
The new online exhibit can be viewed by going to blanchardhousemuseum.org. It stems from a live exhibit the museum opened in September 2019 called “African Origins of Modern Health.”
“With everything going on and the fear going on (in these times), one of the things to help people is having knowledge of things that worked,” museum executive Martha Bireda said.
“We are doing a historical view of the remedies that have been passed down through generations and that have worked in the past. We’re not prescribing (anything), just offering (a) historical view.”
The Blanchard House Museum (406 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.) serves as an educational institution focusing on the preservation and the study of artifacts related to the history, culture and contributions of African Americans.
“There is so much fear and anxiety about this pandemic and when people are able to have more information (such as these natural remedies), I think that helps to build confidence,” Bireda said. “If you know that there might be something that can help you, that, too, can contribute to helping with anxiety.”
Bireda said the museum will likely do more virtual exhibits in the future. The museum is currently closed due to coronavirus concerns.
The museum’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Essay Contest in Charlotte County is one such project being considered for a virtual option.
“We will probably do a virtual Dr. Martin Luther King essay contest this year and work with the schools to provide some type of supplemental historical lessons for them,” Bireda said. The essay contest invites students from fourth, sixth, ninth and 10th grades around the county to participate.
For last year’s contest, the museum received more than 160 essays.
“From what we’ve heard, the kids would love to have something creative to do. We will also be talking (to the schools) about other virtual activities we can do ... probably related to our past exhibits.”
