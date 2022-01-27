 Skip to main content

Blanchard House Museum to spotlight Ocoee Massacre

  • Updated
  • 0
Blanchard House Museum curator Jill Shively sets up a dilapidated sign reading "Ocoee" to serve as an entry into the museum's new Ocoee Massacre exhibit in Punta Gorda. 

 SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN

PUNTA GORDA — U.S. History's worst-ever Election Day violence, the Ocoee Massacre, goes on display Monday at the Blanchard House Museum in Punta Gorda.

The new "Spotlight Exhibit" details the violence that occurred on Nov. 2, 1920, when Mose Norman, a Black man, tried to exercise his constitutional right to vote in Ocoee.

This led to the death of 35 Black people after a White mob of over 250 people burned down the homes of at least 25 Black people, along with two churches and a Black fraternal lodge in the small town.

The exhibit will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Blanchard House Museum of African-American History and Culture of Charlotte County at 406 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Punta Gorda.

"History heals," said museum Executive Director Martha Bireda. "If we tell accurate history and we can talk about, history can heal."

"Something you hold in (like this) that’s not transformed," she added, "it repeats itself ... and this (Ocoee Massacre) is untold, untaught history."

Martha Bireda

Blanchard House Museum Executive Director Martha Bireda explains the museum's new Ocoee Massacre exhibit in Punta Gorda. The exhibit opens Monday.

In June 2020, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 1213 into law requiring statewide education of the Ocoee Massacre, as well as the Holocaust curriculum, in public schools.  

Some of the law's goals are to provide a fuller, deeper understanding of the causes and aftermath of the Ocoee Massacre; to provide an understanding of the context of American life at the time of the massacre; and to provide understanding of how core beliefs about ourselves and others influence our attitudes and actions; among other goals.

The new bill was part of what motivated Bireda and museum curators Jill and Scot Shively to develop the new exhibit not only for museum guests but also for area students.

"There is a lot of conflict now (in the country)," Bireda said. "Black history is a part of American history. How can you talk about American history without Black History?

Jill Shively

Blanchard House Museum curator Jill Shively puts on the finishing touches for the museum's new Ocoee Massacre exhibit in Punta Gorda. 

"With this history out there, the younger generations can learn what those beliefs were, how it impacted people, and that can heal so the next generation doesn’t have to go through this."

Bireda went on to say that she believes the Ocoee Massacre was avoided as curriculum in schools because people were afraid to teach it.

"We don’t have to be afraid of history," she said. "It can be a healing element in our society."

Jill Shively added that people have to learn from others mistakes so they don’t repeat them.

"Just because you're afraid of history doesn’t make it go away; it's history ... it happened," she said.

NOV. 2, 1920 

On the morning of Nov. 2, 1920, Mose Norman, a prominent Black man, tried to exercise his constitutional right to vote but poll workers turned him away claiming he had not properly registered or paid his poll tax.

Angry, he returned with a shotgun but was disarmed.

False rumors were then spread of a Black mob preparing to march on the polls.

Norman was thought to go to the house of his friend, a Black man named Julius "July" Perry with whom he had worked to register Blacks to vote.

Bireda & old newspaper

Blanchard House Museum Executive Director Martha Bireda explains a Nov. 3, 1920 frontpage newspaper article describing the Nov. 2, 1920 Election Day, otherwise known as the day of the Ocoee Massacre. The museum's exhibit details the violence that occurred that day when a Black man, tried to exercise his constitutional right to vote in Ocoee, Florida. This led to the death of 35 Black people after a White mob burned down the homes of at least 25 Black people, churches and a Black fraternal lodge in the small town. The newspaper article reads, "GOP landslide; Harding wins, two whites dead Ocoee riot."

Local sheriffs and armed vigilantes went to Perry's home to get Norman but he wasn't there.

The mob surrounded the home of Perry and a pitched (or planned) battle erupted leading to the death of two white men. Four other people were wounded.

A lynch mob was then formed and led by Sam Salisburg, a known KKK member, who perceived Perry — a wealthy and politically-active Black man — to be the ringleader of the Black revolt.

Perry was captured and lynched the next day, Nov. 3, 1920.

A White mob of more than 250 then burned down the homes of at least 25 Black people, two churches and a Black fraternal lodge. At least 35 Black people were killed.

In the aftermath of the riot, all Black people were forced to leave Ocoee, only to return to the area in the 1980s.

Orlando Morning Sentinel newspaper article

An Orlando Morning Sentinel newspaper article, dated Nov. 3, 1920, describing the Nov. 2, 1920 Election Day, otherwise known as the day of the Ocoee Massacre where 35 Black people were killed after a White mob burned down the homes of at least 25 Black people, churches and a Black fraternal lodge in the small town. The newspaper article only reads, "GOP LANDSLIDE; HARDING WINS, TWO WHITES DEAD OCOEE RIOT."

LEARNING FROM THE PAST

"We would like for schools to come and for students to sit down and have a conversation about this," Bireda said. "We want students to come in and do some more digging.

"We want people to use this exhibit and information to talk about it so that those kinds of beliefs that caused this won't happen again."

Replica fence

A fence created by Blanchard House Museum curators Jill and Scot (not pictured) Shively. They burned and shot at the fence to provide a physical aspect to the museum's new Ocoee Massacre exhibit in Punta Gorda.

The Blanchard House Museum focuses on the preservation and study of artifacts related to the history, culture and contributions of Black residents in Charlotte County and Southwest Florida.

Bireda said they are already reaching out to area schools.

Homeschooled students, or other individuals, who are cautious of groups due to COVID-19 concerns can contact the museum to set up a private tour. 

More information about the museum, its exhibits and its safety requirements can be found on its website, BlanchardHouseMuseum.org, or by calling 941-575-7518.



