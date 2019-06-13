NORTH PORT — The blood will be flowing on Saturday as the city’s annual “Boots vs. Badges” blood drive takes place.

The pubic is invited to take part in the bloodletting. The public can donate blood to support the firemen or the police. Each person who donates will receive a $10 Blue and Pink Tequila gift card, a coupon for a free Culver’s frozen custard, free lunch courtesy of Blue and Pink Tequila, and a free health check.

In addition, there will be emergency vehicles on display, a photo booth and games.

The entire family is invited.

All of this takes place starting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at North Port City Hall. The festivities will wind down at 4:30 p.m.

