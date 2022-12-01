PORT CHARLOTTE — The Tampa Bay Rays and Charlotte County on Thursday confirmed damage at Charlotte Sports Park from Hurricane Ian is too extensive to be repaired in time for 2023 spring training.
“Following a joint assessment of the damage to Charlotte Sports Park caused by Hurricane Ian, Charlotte County and the Tampa Bay Rays have determined there is not adequate time before the Rays 2023 spring training is scheduled to begin to get the park in suitable condition to host games,” said the two parties in a joint statement. “Charlotte County supports the Rays’ efforts to secure alternative accommodations for 2023 spring training.”
Hurricane Ian swept through Charlotte County on Sept. 28.
A formal assessment of damage at Charlotte Sports Park and the Rays’ adjacent baseball facilities has not yet been completed, according to Brian Gleason, the communications manager for the Charlotte County Board of Commissioners.
The decision was made after officials from the Rays and Charlotte County made a cursory inspection of the grounds and determined there was too much work to be done before the start of camp in mid-February.
“We are all disappointed for the residents of Charlotte County and the fans there,” the Rays stated. “The community is in the thoughts and hearts of the Rays, and the team will continue to support recovery efforts.”
The two parties “intend to develop a restoration plan for Charlotte Sports Park in the coming weeks.”
The first step in that process is the official assessment, which will be carried out by a contractor hired by the county. The contractor is assessing damage for more than a half-dozen significant county installations, including the Mid-County Library, the East Port Environmental Campus and the Cultural Center in addition to Charlotte Sports Park.
The damage to each of the properties was extensive, as detailed at a commission meeting earlier this fall by Travis Perdue, Charlotte County’s project manager.
East Port and the Mid-County Library are expected to be tear-downs.
The stadium at Charlotte Sports Park sustained damage throughout the seating area and boardwalk. Roof panels, awnings and signage have been damaged or lost. Fencing damage is widespread.
The Rays have made no official announcement regarding damage to their baseball operations and minor league facilities but those close to the team and county have said independently of each other that the damage could run into the millions of dollars.
Gleason said at present there is not a timetable for when repairs would begin, nor is there a dollar amount to be discussed. The next step is for the contractor’s assessment to be presented to the county commission. That assessment would then be relayed to the Rays and a plan would take shape from there.
Neither Charlotte County nor the Rays had any further comment when asked.
Charlotte Sports Park was originally built in 1987 and was the spring training home of the Texas Rangers from 1988-2002. The park also was home to the Charlotte County Rangers of the Florida State League for much of that time.
Following the Rangers’ departure the park sat mostly vacant until a $27 million renovation of the grounds in 2007, a project jointly funded by Charlotte County, the state of Florida and the Rays.
The Rays moved into their new spring training confines in 2009 as the reigning American League champions. The Charlotte Stone Crabs competed in the Florida State League from 2009 until the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the 2020 season. The team was then moved to Charleston, South Carolina, as part of a reorganization of Minor League Baseball.
The Rays recently exercised a pair of one-year extensions on their Charlotte County lease, keeping them at Charlotte Sports Park through 2031. That has not stopped the team from exploring other options, including a proposed $35 million training facility in Pasco County. That plan was shot down when Florida governor Ron DeSantis vetoed a state funding mechanism for the project.
In the short term, according to a report in the Tampa Bay Times, the Rays are kicking the tires on possibility of having the big-league club camp at Tropicana Field. They have asked Major League Baseball to draw up a revised Grapefruit League schedule to reflect the change.
The minor league camp’s fate would be up in the air with possibilities including a joint training operation with nearby club or going it alone at some other suitable facility in the bay area.
Meanwhile, Atlanta Braves spring training at CoolToday Park is on schedule. Tickets are currently on sale at the team’s website (www.atlantabraves.com). Games begin Feb. 25 with the highlight being a visit from Team Dominican Republic on March 8 as part of the tri-annual World Baseball Classic.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.