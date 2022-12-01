PORT CHARLOTTE — The Tampa Bay Rays and Charlotte County on Thursday confirmed damage at Charlotte Sports Park from Hurricane Ian is too extensive to be repaired in time for 2023 spring training.

“Following a joint assessment of the damage to Charlotte Sports Park caused by Hurricane Ian, Charlotte County and the Tampa Bay Rays have determined there is not adequate time before the Rays 2023 spring training is scheduled to begin to get the park in suitable condition to host games,” said the two parties in a joint statement. “Charlotte County supports the Rays’ efforts to secure alternative accommodations for 2023 spring training.”


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments