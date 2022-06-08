Current classes and other sessions of the Blue Lotus Buddhist center are being offered at the Unitarian Universalist congregation (UUCV) of Venice at 1971 Pinebrook Road in Venice.
Masks are required for those attending any of these offerings in person. Some programs are also offered online. Events below will be led by Monk San.
* "Zen" Restorative Guided Imagery Sessions are now being offered twice a week: Monday evenings at 6:30 p.m. and Friday mornings at 9:30 a.m. Sessions are 90 minutes. Set yourself up for complete comfort and help balance your nervous system. The cost is $10 per person. For more information, visit ZENviaZOOM.com
* Learn to Meditate. Wednesday, June 22 and June 29, 11 a.m. EDT in the Asta Linder Building at UUCV. Meditation is easy to learn. Studies have shown it to be helpful for anxiety, high blood pressure, depression, insomnia and other conditions. You will learn the Relaxation Response, breath meditation, and body sensation meditation — great ways to meditate and be able to relax and monitor your own body. Join us for these two sessions. This program is free. Pre registration is helpful. Go to info@blbmc.org Jim Piekarski is a retired psychotherapist living in Venice and teaches meditation and Buddhist philosophy.
Donations to assist Blue Lotus Meditation Center's fund-raising efforts for its new center are always welcome. The building was destroyed by tropical storm Elsa. To make a donation or arrange for monthly donations, visit blbmc.org
For in-person meditations and classes, Monk San will be in the main building. All others will be in the Asta Linder Building to the right as you pull into the driveway. Masks are currently required. All events are on EDT at the UUC as well as on Zoom.
Additional Blue Lotus offerings
* Buddhist Wisdom - Sundays except last Sunday of month, 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. with Jim Piekarski. Guided meditation, talk and a discussion. The basic teachings of Buddhism make lives more workable, providing people an enlightened perspective. Meditation as well as a time to explore teachings to lead us to peace, happiness and joy into one's life. This is a drop-in class. Masks required.
* Silent Sitting & Walking Group Meditation - Mondays 1 p.m. - 2:15 p.m. Join this group for a peaceful time in your day. Experience the inner workings of your own mind. Allow a space of quiet to nurture you. Meditation is in silence to allow group space for deepening of your own practice. Everyone is welcome come for all or part. No meditation instruction. Masks required.
* Meditation and Discussion with Monk San - Saturdays 10:30 a.m.-11:45 a.m. Guided loving-kindness (metta) and Mindfulness meditation followed by a short discussion session to support understanding and growth in the practice of mindfulness. Those who are new to meditation are welcome as well as experienced meditators. Contact: Monk San at info@blbmc.org or Julie Jons at juliejons11@gmail.com.
* Meditation, Book Class, Discussion with Venice Tergar - Saturdays 3 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Drop ins welcome. Based on The Joy of Living teachings of Buddhist teacher, Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche. Learn to rest in our Natural Mind of peace and joy. Useful to those of any or no spiritual tradition. 20-minute guided meditation will be followed by discussion of a topic helpful for our lives and deepening our meditations. Our current book is Open Heart Open Mind by Tsoknyi Rinpoche. For more info, call 941-323-8033.
Zoom only meditations and classes
* Sutta Study with Vimala 4 p.m.- 5:30 p.m. Last Sunday of each month. "Using Steps to Liberation: The Buddha's Eightfold Path,"by Gil Fronsdal, with group reading and discussion during the class; and personal reflection and journaling opportunities throughout the month. Contact Vimala for more information: vimalajf@gmail.com.
* Silent Sitting & Walking Group Meditation Tuesday 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m. and/or Thursday 1 p.m.-2:15 p.m. Join us for a peaceful time in your day. With timed sittings and optional walking meditation. All welcome come for all or part. No meditation instruction.
Guided Meditation and Discussion with Monk San
* Wednesdays 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. Join us for guided and silent meditation followed by a dhamma discussion. Newcomers and experienced practitioners are all welcome for this peaceful evening gathering.
* Insight from the Scriptures: The Dammapada with Monk San Every 2nd & last Saturday 1 p.m.-2 p.m. This course, with Monk San, provides insight into the Dammapada, a collection of Pali poems that have been translated to many languages and used by many Buddhist followers worldwide. There will be chanting, Pali pronunciation, and opportunities to ask questions. Advanced knowledge of Buddhism isn't necessary to participate. Pre-registration required; no drop-in. info@blbmc.org.
List of Holistic Classes and their virtual links
Click or copy and paste link: us02web.zoom.us/j/84290321958 The link will take you to a waiting room.
Link to Join Meditation & Classes. Know someone who wants to learn to meditate? Our Blue Lotus teacher Jim Piekarski has a youtube channel with summaries of his talks and a Learn To Meditate video. Visit youtube.com/watch?v=b_DN8zTToYI&t=52s
Holistic Classes
* ZENJEN Yoga 50Plus Classes via Zoom - modified yoga classes for beginners or more mature ladies. All Classes 9:30 a.m. Eastern. 75 minute classes- $5. An unlimited Monthly Plan is available for just $25 per month, making it an affordable daily care program for women. Contact Jen for more info at ZenJenYoga50Plus.com or 941-830-3040.
* Strength and Stretch - Mondays 75 minutes (women only) Bring light hand weights if you have them. We use gentle movements to help keep us strong.
* Gentle Yoga Wednesdays - 75 minutes (women only)
* Slow Deep Stretch - Thursdays 75 min (women only) We are mostly on the floor for this class – S-L-O-W, Deep, and Mindful stretches in this class with a focus on stillness.
* Restorative Yoga followed by Guided Imagery Meditation - Fridays 90 minutes $10. By demand, now offered twice a week. Also offered on Monday evenings 6:30 p.m. Come, set yourself up for complete comfort and help balance your nervous system! For more information, visit ZENviaZoom.com (women only) Grab your pillows, blanket, eye pillows & essential oils and be prepared to rest and restore - mind, body, soul.
Additional offerings online and other locales
* Venice Whole Food, Plant Based Lifestyle Meetup Online Wednesday, June 8th 3 p.m. ET and Noon PT. Be Green With Amy LIVE! An Online Event with Q and A: Multiple Sclerosis Plant Based Journey Jarod Jacobs Proved Them Wrong. At age 29, diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, Jarod Jacobs was told he would be in a wheelchair by age 40 and dead by age 50. Learn how Jarod proved them wrong. Join us at youtu.be/z4pBJ0rE-DU, Facebook event: fb.me/e/2BPlhYlhn
Consider a donation of $5- $10 to help the Blue Lotus Center: blbmc.org/donation/
* Dance Temple Sundays 10:15 a.m. - 12 noon at Soul Fitness Studio 105 Milan Ave. Venice. Join us for a transformative moving meditation with rhythms from around the world. The space nurtures deep listening to your inner landscape allowing freedom of movement without judgement. Bring water and wear comfortable clothing. Beginners welcome. Suggested donation $15-20. Free for students and children. Call Lucy Sky at 941-483-0748.
All donations go to the Blue Lotus Rebuild Fund. The Blue Lotus Buddhist Meditation Center is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization. Donations for the rebuilding fund can be made by check sent to Blue Lotus, 2360 Chaucer St Clearwater, FL 33765 or online at: blbmc.org
When you shop smile.amazon.com you can choose to support Blue Lotus. Amazon will donate 0.5 percent of the price of your eligible Amazon Smile purchases. We encourage all supporters to participate in this program.
Visit Blue Lotus Buddhist Meditation Center at: blbmc.org or on Facebook.
