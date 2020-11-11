Antique fabrics

Handmade antique sari fabrics are part of the unusual items on sale at the Blue Lotus Meditation Center.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

From 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Blue Lotus Meditation Center will hold a Holiday Gift Fair and Open House plus food drive and feature frame drummers. Outside in the fresh air — unless it rains. In that case it will be moved to the following Sunday at the same time.

What will be available are wonderful items from the far corners of the world including handmade antique sari tapestries and handmade jewelry plus home decor items and gifts imported from India and Nepal.

Please wear a mask and practice social distancing while at the event.

Blue Lotus Meditation Center is at 714 Shamrock Blvd. Venice Gardens. Phone 941-323-8033.

