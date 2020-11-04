Blue Lotus Meditation Center hosts its holiday gift fair and open house from 12:30-3 p.m., Nov. 8.

Join us outdoors to learn about our programs and to purchase unique holiday gifts before the seasonal shopping rush begins.

Masks and social distancing will be observed.

They’ll have crystals, jewelry and Malas. All handmade antique Sari tapestries and one-of-a-kind home decor and gifts imported from India and Nepal will be featured.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments