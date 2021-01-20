SOUTH VENICE — The Blue Lotus Center on Shamrock Boulevard will host an open house and gift shop sale from 12:30 to 3 p.m. on Jan. 24.
Meet the center’s new teachers and chat with Bhante Chan and Monk San in the outdoor gathering with social distancing. Masks are required as the pandemic continues.
The monks and teachers will discuss new programs and offerings at the center.
Crystals, jewelry and Malas will be on sale, as well as hand-made antique Sari tapestries. Also offered for sale are many one-of-a-kind home-decorating items, plus gifts and items imported from India and Nepal.
Blue Lotus Buddhist Meditation Center is a place to learn how to practice loving-kindness and mindfulness. Buddhist practices and the Buddhist philosophies address key aspects of a spiritual life to improve the quality of individuals’ lives.
It is methodical, logical, practical and scientific. It teaches Buddhist followers how precious life is and provides the important guidance to be content.
The Blue Lotus Center is at 714 Shamrock Blvd., in Venice. For more information, call 941-323-8033 or send an email message to serenitybuddhists@gmail.com.
