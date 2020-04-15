Blue Lotus Meditation and Holistic Center on Shamrock Boulevard in Venice Gardens offers a variety of virtual meditation classes.
Wednesday and Thursday virtual classes
9:30 a.m. — 10 a.m. Wednesday — Laughter Yoga: Laughing for the Health of It. Visit www.laughteryogavenice.com for more information.
6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday — Meditation and Discussion with the Monks. Topic: Three Modes of Wisdom led by guest facilitator. Bhante Upananda who has been a Buddhist monk since 1981. He teaches mindfulness meditation and applied Buddhism. Go to: zoom.us/j/707865726. Registration not required. Click and join.
9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursday — Gentle Yoga For Everyone led by Mary Riley, Monday and Thursday classes are now live on Zoom. Go to: yourfreedomproject.zoom.us/j/9415399149.
Saturday and Sunday virtual classes:
10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday — Meditation and Discussion with the Monks. Go to: zoom.us/j/905854313.
1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday (first and third Saturday) New. Meditation for Everyday Life with the Tergar Meditation Group. For those interested in adding Open Awareness Practice based on The Joy of Living teachings of Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche with George Hughes. Go to: zoom.us/j/349241073.
4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday — Meditation and Discussion with the Monks. Go to: zoom.us/j/803233670.
6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday — Refuge Recovery is a Buddhist-oriented, nontheistic recovery program that does not ask anyone to believe anything, only to trust the process and do the hard work of recovery. This practice benefits anyone who is or has been personally affected by any form of addiction. $5 suggested donation Go to: zoom.us/j/741428531.
