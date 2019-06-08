Bluegrass Festival
Fishermen's Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, will host it's third annual Bluegrass Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 15. This family friendly event celebrates summertime food, games, prizes and lots of bluegrass music provided by Southwind Bluegrass Band, Kindred Spirit, Florida Mountain Men and Bugtuggle Ramblers. Free parking and admission. For more information, visit www.fishville.com or call 941-639-8721.
Making Change Quarter Auction
The Fred Lang Foundation will be the recipient of the proceeds of a Making Change Quarter Auction from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 18 at The Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St, Punta Gorda. Bidders play for prizes valued from $35-$50 or even higher. Paddles are $3 each and a 50/50 drawing will be held. Food and drinks available for purchase. For more information call Kat Denault 941-286-2056.
Annual Caribbean American Heritage month celebration
The third annual Caribbean American Heritage month celebration will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 23 at North Charlotte Regional Park 1185 O'Donnell Blvd., Port Charlotte. Enjoy a fun family day of live entertainment, games and prizes. Variety of Caribbean cuisine for purchase. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, email: caribjerkfest@gmail.com or call 941-219-5905.
Courts to close for the day
Tennis Courts at Gilchrist Park will be closed only on Monday, June 10 for courts to be restriped (weather & equipment permitting).
Summer Ball 2019
Join all the fun for the Fred Lang Foundation, Summer of Love Summer Ball 2019 at 6 p.m. on July 20 at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Dinner, dancing, photo booth, exciting auction and lots of surprises. Wear your best Summer Ball Anniversary Gala attire or dress to the 1969 theme to celebrate 50 years of love. Tickets are $125 per person and deadline for reservations is July 12. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities or more information, visit www.cbhcfl.org/summerball or contact Kelly Pomerville at kpomerville@cbhcfl.org or call 941-347-6407.
Fishermen's Village to host annual July 4th celebration
Fishermen’s Village will host its annual 4th of July celebration on Thursday, July 4. Admission and parking are free and the public is cordially invited to attend. The always popular Freedom Swim begins at 2 p.m. from the traditional Charlotte Harbor launch as well as Gilchrist Park. Swim ends at Harpoon Harry’s at Fishermen’s Village. The Green Hibiscus Trolley will provide transportation between Fishermen’s Village and Gilchrist Park beginning at 1 p.m. and will continue until 4 p.m. (no kayaks, and inflatables must be deflated). For more information, call 941-639-8721 or visit on line at www.fishville.com.
Southern Grand Slam
Big Boy Toyz expo will present Southern Grand Slam at 4 p.m. on July 6 at Charlotte Sports Complex, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. The event features artists Daryryl Worley, Billy Dean, Tobacco Road Band and Jim Brown and a fireworks display. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the gate. VIP seating is available. For more information, call 305-761-8860.
Road closure announced
Richard Road between Bermont Road and Bluesy Drive will be closed until June 19. This closure is required for stormwater pipe replacement. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Sean Horan at 941-681-3725 or Sean.Horan@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Octagon Annual Golf Scramble
St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Drive, Punta Gorda, will host the 2019 Golf Scramble to benefit Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary on Oct. 26. Registration fee of $75 includes green’s fees, cart, continental breakfast, lunch, and prizes. Help the animals by signing up to golf. All abilities welcome. Download the registration form at www.standrewssouth.com. For more information, contact Sue at 941-639-5261 Ext. 3.
A Comedy Competition
56 stand up comedians will compete for a $500 cash prize and a paid feature spot, opening for a nationally touring comedian at Visani and The Comedy Zone, 2400 Kings Highway in Port Charlotte. 12 contestants will perform five minutes each night, July 9 and Aug. 13 and the top three from each event will advance to the finals which will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 17. Each of the preliminary shows will be free admission, with a $5 ticket price on Sept. 17 for the finals. The finals will feature 12 comedians, each performing seven minutes. This competition is for clean stand up comedy only. Comedians are welcome to sign up for future competition nights in the event they do not place in the top three at their initial event. For more information, call 941-629-9191 or visit www.visani.net.
Active Shooter Preparedness presentation
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is hosting a presentation on Active Shooter Preparedness. Learn about responding to threats and active violence from experienced law enforcement. Topics will include: time and mental mindset; situational awareness; objectives of the active killer; contact with law enforcement and run, hide, fight. The presentation is open to the public and scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 11: 30 a.m. on June 11, at the Charlotte Technical College,18150 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. To RSVP, email Communityaffairs@ccsofl.net.
Local chapter appeal to transfers
Are you a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, International Society of Key Women Educators, and have recently moved to SW Florida? The local DKG Chapter, Gamma Nu, is a vibrant and involved group of professional women who meet regularly and are active in our community through a variety of projects and programs. It’s a simple process to transfer from your hometown chapter or to be reinstated in DKG; let us welcome you to the area and to our group. Interested? Contact our membership chair at metgemaria@gmail.com.
Salvation Army seeks food donations
The Salvation Army is asking citizens of Charlotte County to donate non-perishable items to its food bank, which helps to feed those in need who may be facing financial hardships. Our food bank is running low on canned proteins like chicken and tuna fish as well as fruit, peanut better, jelly, mac and cheese and ramen noodle soups. Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2120 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information contact Colette.Koltay@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 941-629-3170 Ext. 406.
Shoes for Kids Program to begin
The Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program kicks off on June 16 and ends July 21. They are collecting 4 toddler – 12 women’s; with a special focus on youth 1 – 5 and 4 toddler – 13 men’s; with a special focus on 1 – 5 youth and men’s 7 and 8. All monetary donations are tax deductible. Visit www.shoesforkidsproject.org which will have running inventory. Collection boxes will be in many area businesses including the Charlotte County Chamber’s Port Charlotte office.
Spirit Night with PCHS Band
The Port Charlotte High School Band will be hosting a Spirit Night with the Band from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 11 at Pelican 's Snowballs, 4045 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. The drum line will be performing. Any purchases between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Pelicans will donate 20 percent back to the Band. For more information, call 941-626-7631.
Wild Hog Wild planned
The Charlotte County Republican Annual barbecue and rally, Wild Hog Wild, will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 15 at the Bayfront YMCA, 750 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. In addition to Republican county officials, State Attorney Amira Fox and U.S. Congressman Greg Steube will attend and speak at the Rally. The event will feature Big John’s BBQ, beer, wine and soft drinks and patriotic music and more. Tickets are $35. Children with adults free. For more information, call 941-258-2080.
What’s Your Story?
The Mid-County Regional Library writing contest has begun and will end July 31. Each participant (no writing teams this time, although writers can collaborate but only one writer/participant can be an entrant) submit their one page typewritten story (saved in a .docx or .doc format) and a completed entry form. Stories submitted without a completed entry form will not be considered. Cash prizes will be offered for three adult winners and three teen winners (age 15+), awarded in August. Please limit your stories to 1,500 words, single spaced. Submissions can be dropped off at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd, Port Charlotte, or emailed to Charles.Meyer@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Route 66 in Punta Gorda
In 1963 the iconic TV series, Route 66, filmed an episode in Punta Gorda. View the show alongside your family, friends and neighbors from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on June 23 at The Women’s Club, 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. Reminisce about what Punta Gorda looked like 56 years ago. Tickets are $15. Food and drink available to purchase at the event. Come as you are or come in 60’s costume. For more information, call 941-276-6384.
Florida Summer Blues Tour 2019
The Phoenix Radio will present the Florida Summer Blues Tour with doors opening at 6 p.m. and show starting at 7 p.m. on June 29 at the Kings Gate Grand Ball Room, 24000 Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda. Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 at the door. For more information, call 941-677-0290.
Women's Club of Charlotte County to meet
The Democratic Women's Club of Charlotte County will hold its next meeting at 4:30 p.m. on June 10, at F.M. Don's, 201 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. At this meeting the Club will recognize the four recipients of the 2019 Betty Gissendanner Scholarships. The guest speaker will be Annisa Karim, Environmentalist and Collier County DEC Chair. A matinee menu will be available.
Chess tournament planned
Harold Avenue Recreation Center, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte, will host a chess tournament from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on June 15. Entry fee is $10. Registration deadline is June 14. This is an unrated five-game Swiss System tournament for all age and skill levels. Top two finishers in each section receive prizes and all participants receive free snacks and lunch. For more information, call 941-627-1074.
Laugh and give back
Visani’s Comedy & Dinner Theatre, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte will host “Florida’s Funniest Educator," Devin Siebold at 7:30 p.m. on June 19. Tickets are $10 per person and are on sale now. Proceeds benefit The Homeless Coalition. Tickets can be purchased by visiting The Homeless Coalition located at 1476 Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte, Monday to Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (cash or check only) For more information, call Darcy Woods at 627-4313, Ext.134 or email Darcy.Woods@cchomelesscoalition.org.
Dads cruise for free
King Fisher Fleet, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, invites fathers to cruise for free in honor of Father’s Day. Dads cruise free on any of the cruises listed with full-price paid accompanying ticket:
• 7 p.m. June 14: Sunset Cruise, 1½ hours
• 9 a.m. June 15: Cabbage Key, full day
• 7 p.m. June 15: Sunset Cruise, 1½ hours
• 9 a.m. June 16: Cabbage Key, full day
• 9 a.m. June 16: Cayo Costa, full day
• 2 p.m. June 16: Harbor Tour, 1½ hours
• 4 p.m. June 16: Harbor Tour, 1½ hours
• 7 p.m. June 16: Sunset Cruise, 1½ hours
Reservations for the Father’s Day cruises cannot be made online. To make a reservation, or for more information, call 941-639-0969.
