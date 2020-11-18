ARCADIA — The next Heartland Bluegrass Bash features three top Bluegrass bands during the weekend following Thanksgiving.
Scheduled to appear in concert on Nov. 28 are: Low Ground, Cadence Hollow, and Kenny Stinson & Perfect Tym’n.
Craig’s RV Resort — seven miles north of Arcadia on U.S. 17 — is the site of the monthly event.
This event will be outdoors and there is plenty of space for physical distancing. Heartland Bluegrass Association is not requiring masks at this time, but is encouraging attendees to wear a mask and maintain physical distance from others.
Saturday features a Beginning Bluegrass jam, as well as banjo, guitar and mandolin workshops.
Admission to the Heartland Bluegrass Bash concert is free for members of the Heartland Bluegrass Association. A $7 per person donation is requested of non-members. Bring chairs for seating in the outdoor shaded pavilion.
Campsites at Craig’s RV with electric and water hookups are $25 per night. Dry camping (no hook-up) is $7 per night. On-site facilities include food concessions and rest rooms with hot showers. Tent campers are welcome. Camping is close to the concert area.
For more information, call 941-467-2051 or visit heartlandbluegrass.org.
