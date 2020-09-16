Gasparilla Sound was the place to be recently as boaters from all over the area converged on Dog Island and the Boca Grande Sandbar to check out the bands, hang out with friends and get a little Labor Day weekend sun.
American Made and the Tobacco Rd Band played on a floating stage, as people listened from their boats, kayaks or floats at the Sandbar Music Festival. Organizers took up a collection for the Gary Sinise Foundation to benefit veterans.
