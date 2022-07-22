PUNTA GORDA ISLES — At least four boats were ablaze at a marina in Punta Gorda Isles.
The boats, at Alligator Creek Marina, were among dozens at the property — although boat owners said some were derelict vessels with several other boats already sunk in its outlet.
"People think this is an in-the-water scrapyard," boat owner Andrew Kirn said.
A recent Google image from above shows dozens of boats stacked or docked next to one-another in the small marina.
Kirn complimented new ownership, saying they have been working to clean up the situation.
But on Friday, Kirn was waiting to get back to his boat, a sailing catamaran, that was docked more than two years ago at Alligator Creek Marina. He was not sure if it was one of the four boats on fire.
"It's the only thing worth of value," he said.
Charlotte County Fire Public Information Officer Todd Dunn said it was unclear what sparked the fire. They were working with deckguns to hose down the fire, he said.
"They pulled everybody off the docks because the fire was catching onto the docks and it wasn't safe," Dunn said.
He said the boats affect were "all bunched together."
The nearby Riviera Bar & Grill was not letting anyone leave — and authorities were not letting anyone go into — the facility.
"We have a very active scene," Dunn said. He asked residents to "resist the temptation to come into this area, that would be helpful."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.