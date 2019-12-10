State authorities are seeking assistance from area residents after reports of three bobcats found with what appears to be broken plastic downspout drains wrapped around their necks.
Hours after the newspaper published the story of a family finding a dead bobcat in a ditch next in North Port, two people notified the newspaper about similar reports.
They discovered dead bobcats alongside area roads — along U.S. 41 — one just outside North Port city limits and one near West Villages.
Crystal Whiteaker speculated Monday the animal along Price Boulevard had been strangled to death by the plastic around its neck.
Bud Vandemark contacted the paper Tuesday to report he had saw a dead bobcat around Thanksgiving along U.S. 41 near Harbor Isles.
The bobcat had “an identical” situation to the one in the photo that Crystal Whiteaker sent in, Vandemark said.
He did not take a photo of the dead animal.
An Englewood woman, Lindee West, contacted the newspaper Tuesday to say she and her boyfriend had found a dead bobcat with the similar wrapping on its neck Nov. 10 at U.S. 41 and River Road near West Villages.
“It’s very upsetting,” West said. “Is someone trying to harm these animals? I hate to see anything killed.”
The collars are not of any official source, state officials said.
“We aren’t doing it,” said Melody Kilborne, of the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission on Tuesday. “We are looking at the photos to try to determine what is going on.”
Brian Norris of the state wildlife commission said the agency needs some help from the public.
“If anyone in the North Port area spots a collared bobcat, dead or alive, we need them to call us,” he said. “We would really like to find an alive one.”
The FWC number is 863-648-3200.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.