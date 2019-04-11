BOCA GRANDE — A 90-year-old man may have been heading to the Boca Grande dog park when he was struck by a pickup and later died from injuries he received early Tuesday.
Eliot Clarke of Boca Grande was walking west on Seventh Street, north of Boca Grande’s commercial village, at 6:55 a.m., approaching the intersection of Gasparilla Road before dawn, according to the Boca Grande Fire Department and Florida Highway Patrol.
He stepped into the southbound lane of Gasparilla Road and was struck by a 2011 Chevy Colorado driven by Debbie Prinz, 48, of North Port, which was traveling south on Gasparilla Road, FHP reported.
Clarke fell onto the roadway. He was taken to Englewood Community Hospital with critical injuries, a press release stated. The crash remains under investigation.
Reportedly, Clarke was crossing with his dog, but firefighters did not know who secured the pet nor where it was taken, Boca Grande Fire Chief C.W. Blosser said. The dog park is on Seventh Street, west of the intersection.
Boca Grande firefighters received the 911 call at 6:58 a.m. and arrived on scene at 7:05 a.m. Blosser described Clarke as suffering from “pretty extensive injuries.” By 3:40 p.m., Clarke was pronounced dead.
“He was definitely crossing the street,” Blosser said, noting that a bicycle-pedestrian path runs north to south beside the intersection, along what had been the historic railroad line into Boca Grande. This time of the year, Boca Grande sees many bicyclists, joggers and walkers, he said.
“(Gasparilla Road) is a pretty busy roadway in the mornings since it’s the only road into the village,” Blosser said. “It’s just one of those tragic incidents.”
While not recalling all the details, Blosser did recall several years ago a Canadian tourist was struck by a vehicle and died at the same intersection. The Canadian stepped into the roadway trying to take a photograph of the scenery, he said.
