BOCA GRANDE — The annual Strawberry Festival will return from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to the Crowninshield House and grounds on Boca Grande.
This is the 22nd year the Strawberry Festival has been held by the United Methodist Women to raise money for women and children in need in Charlotte and Lee counties.
The event includes the popular Bargain Room, where hundreds of good deals are available to the buying public. A specialty Boutique Shoppe offers one-of-a kind items at reasonable prices. A silent auction includes 70 items for bid, including dinners in Boca Grande residences, fishing trips and golf outings. There is also fun and games for children.
Strawberry shortcake with homemade biscuits, hot dogs and brats and bake sale delicacies are among the attractions of this popular festival.
Englewood’s Becca de Rosa is the chair of this year’s event. She encourages the public to come early for the 9 a.m. opening to be first in line for the good deals and fun-filled day.
