BOCA ROYALE - In what's called the Playmore district of Wellen Park, Boca Royale Golf & Country Club is one of the older communities in the region.
The Englewood-area neighborhood was first laid down in 1977 and is now home to about 15,000 residents less than 2 miles from the Gulf of Mexico and close to the many amenities the community offers.
It has its golf course, a par 72 18-hole course with a driving range, putting green, sand bunker along with a chipping/pitching area and a pro shop.
It also has six clay tennis courts, bocce ball, croquet, pickleball and two community pools.
The clubhouse offers fine dining at the Fairway Dining Room or casual lunch options at the 19th hole.
Residents enjoy fitness amenities at The Resort center with resort pool, spa and club room.
The model homes and welcome center at 1 Golf View Drive, Englewood, are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information, call 1-888-720-4429.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.