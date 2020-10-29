BOCA ROYALE - In what's called the Playmore district of Wellen Park, Boca Royale Golf & Country Club is one of the older communities in the region.

The Englewood-area neighborhood was first laid down in 1977 and is now home to about 15,000 residents less than 2 miles from the Gulf of Mexico and close to the many amenities the community offers.

It has its golf course, a par 72 18-hole course with a driving range, putting green, sand bunker along with a chipping/pitching area and a pro shop.

It also has six clay tennis courts, bocce ball, croquet, pickleball and two community pools.

The clubhouse offers fine dining at the Fairway Dining Room or casual lunch options at the 19th hole.

Residents enjoy fitness amenities at The Resort center with resort pool, spa and club room.

The model homes and welcome center at 1 Golf View Drive, Englewood, are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, call 1-888-720-4429.

