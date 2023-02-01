 Skip to main content
Boca Royale East OK'd despite residents’ pleas

Construction vehicles to have access through community

Boca Royale Plan

The filed plan for Boca Royale East shows where the new neighborhood will be built east of Boca Royale in Englewood. It is adjacent to the Wellen Park subdivision, but outside the North Port city limits on a parcel called Winchester Ranch. Preto Boulevard and other roads will serve the new community, but they haven’t yet been extended. Until then, construction vehicles will enter and exit the project site through the residential streets of Boca Royale.

 PROVIDED BY SARASOTA COUNTY

SARASOTA — When the Sarasota County Board of Commission opened its last public hearing item shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Pat Neal had something he didn’t have at the planning commission hearing in December — supporters.

Neal wants to build 825 new homes on a 507-acre property immediately to the east of the country club, the first development within the Winchester Ranch area.


