ENGLEWOOD — A new five-year permit allowing the removal of alligators at Boca Royale alarmed some residents in the gated community.
In July, 80-year-old Rose Marie Wiegand fell into the water while trimming grass near the seawall of her Boca Royale home. She was attacked by two large alligators in the water near the sixth hole. A witness told investigators he saw two alligators near the woman as he tried to save her.
A trapper for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission removed two alligators from the pond soon after Wiegand died. One was 8-feet, 10-inches long, and the other was 7-feet, 7-inches.
Following Wiegand’s death, Boca Wildlife Education Committee members told The Daily Sun they made recommendations for the past five years to the Master Homeowners Association board to put signs in 10 neighborhoods, including near a dog park in Boca Royale, warning residents and guests about alligators.
The committee’s proposed signs with an alligator on it and the words, “Florida’s State Reptile Present Here — Against the law to feed or harass.”
But, the Master Homeowners Association Board, which residents say is controlled by Boca Royale developer Neal Communities, rejected the signs. The Master HOA, approved different signs with a bobcat, sandhill cranes and ducks, saying “Please Drive Safely — Wildlife Friendly Community.”
Management recently installed a sign informing residents about alligators.
Meanwhile, management applied for a five-year and received a nuisance alligator harvest permit through the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
According to the permit issued on Aug. 10, trapper Victor Androvich is authorized to take 25 alligators at 4 to 12 foot in length from ponds in Boca Royale.
Alligators can only be removed at the “request of designated personnel for Boca Royale General Manager Doug Foote or HOA Property Manager Brett Norton.”
The contract can be rescinded at any time by Boca Royale.
Concerned that management wouldn’t consult with residents before alligators are removed, one Boca Wildlife Education Committee member and resident wrote to the FWC nuisance program office.
In her letter, committee member Marianne Mitchell asked if the decision to remove large alligators could be done by Boca Royale management, even if residents don’t consider the animals a nuisance.
“Many of us see the same gators around the pickleball courts (we’ve named one ONYX), on the golf course (including Tripod, a 3-legged female who still lays eggs as far as I know) and others,” Mitchell wrote, adding when she moved here from Maryland, she knew nothing about alligators except they could be in any body of water.
“Some always sun in the same spot, especially in the winter, to the point of the grass being worn away in the shape of their bodies where they habitually sun themselves. How are these perceived as threats?” she continued.
“Our wildlife group was formed mainly to educate new residents (and ourselves) about living in harmony with the wildlife in Florida. Every time a new resident moves in, we give them a packet on how to safely co-exist with the wildlife in our community. Do not feed, etc.,” she wrote.
Mitchell wrote that the new sign installed by management is too wordy and can only be read when walking by it.
“We have also pushed for signs on all our ponds, a simple ‘beware of alligators,’ but the developer refused, he didn’t want to scare away perspective new homebuyers,” she wrote. “It is very unfair to the gators, and to the many residents who enjoy watching and keeping their distance from these ancient dinosaurs.”
Mitchell received a response from Haley Moore from the statewide nuisance alligator program. Moore explained the criteria for a nuisance alligator is: an alligator which measures at least four feet in length, and if the caller “believes” the gator “poses a threat to people, pets or property.”
Mitchell wrote, a decision to “remove or not remove a nuisance alligator” comes from the property management. When contracted trappers work in an HOA, it is “under the direction of the managing authority.”
“Any conflicting issues regarding nuisance alligator removals are between the residents and the managing authority should be discussed on an internal level,” Hailey wrote.
Aria Catterson, Boca Wildlife Education Committee chairperson, said the neither group, nor homeowners, were notified of the nuisance permit.
“This means that the Master HOA, property managers and Neal Communities can call the trappers directly to have an alligator over 5 feet removed,” she said. “The committee has lost the battle to save the large gators here, we will now focus on a ban on fishing and warning signs on every common access pond. The committee will be meeting again with management to discuss these issues.”
Doug Foote, general manager of Boca Royale Golf & Country Club, said Friday he had no comment. He deals with the golf course and the country club. He is not in charge of signage in the gated community. Brett Norton, HOA property manager approves signage. Norton was not available for comment.
