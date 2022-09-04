Boca Sign

Members of the Boca Wildlife Education Committee in Boca Royale say there needs to be more than one sign installed by property management warning residents about alligators in the 10 neighborhoods of the gated community. 

Beware of gators

After years of trying to get a “Beware of Alligator” sign, members of the Boca Wildlife Education Committee in Englewood’s Boca Royale community, recently discovered a sign installed by property management. They say it’s too wordy and can’t be seen by motorists.

ENGLEWOOD — A new five-year permit allowing the removal of alligators at Boca Royale alarmed some residents in the gated community.

In July, 80-year-old Rose Marie Wiegand fell into the water while trimming grass near the seawall of her Boca Royale home. She was attacked by two large alligators in the water near the sixth hole. A witness told investigators he saw two alligators near the woman as he tried to save her.


