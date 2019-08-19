The Punta Gorda Police Department was investigating after a body was found at Punta Gorda Nature Park on Monday.
Visitors to the park stumbled upon the body near the garden at the park entrance, according to PGPD Lt. Dylan Renz. They called the police department around 11:30 a.m.
Renz said it didn't look like any foul play was involved, and there was no danger to the public
Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were conducting an investigation and working with the Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death. No identifying information about the deceased had been released by Monday evening, as the police department worked to contact the next of kin.
