Body found in North Port is missing woman, police say Staff Report Jun 30, 2022 18 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Wendy L. Hanleck’s 2015 Silver Chevy Spark was last spotted on Hillsborough Boulevard heading toward Internet 75 on Monday, June 20 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CCSO The scene from where human remains were found in a car belonging to a woman. PHOTO PROVIDED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NORTH PORT — The body found in a remote area of North Port is that of a woman who was reported missing last week, North Port Police confirmed Thursday.Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported Wendy Hanleck, 45, missing last week.Hanleck, who lived at Arnold Avenue in Port Charlotte, was last seen June 23 at her home, according to CCSO.She was likely in North Port, bulletins from CCSO stated. Wendy L. Hanleck in an undated photo provided by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. PHOTO PROVIDED BY CCSO Her 2015 Silver Chevrolet Spark was last spotted on Hillsborough Boulevard heading toward Interstate 75 on Monday, June 20, North Port police said.Search crews from several agencies looked for Hanleck, who investigators said was “endangered.”On Wednesday, her car was found in some woods just over the Charlotte County line in rural North Port, off Serris Drive, human remains inside.“This is an active and ongoing investigation,” said North Port police spokesperson Josh Taylor in a statement Wednesday. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.