What? Know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own? — 1 Corinthians 6:19
Scripture tells us our body is the temple of the Holy Spirit which is of God.
As a triune being (spirit, soul, and body) we may think it is only our spirit we need to diligently feed the word of faith to, but that is not true. How we take care of our body, how we dress, how we act , and what we say are all part of the truth in the life of a believer.
Unfortunately, as humans, we easily get out of balance and find our body is failing us, even though God is often speaking to us through the Holy Spirit about the choices we make. Many people of all ages do not get enough sleep.
Many are too busy trying to get more things done in one day than is needful. A good night’s sleep makes a big difference in how we go through life. Also, a busy schedule that does not give you time to spend with God is out of balance.
Spiritual food is a necessity for spirit, soul, and body. What about diet and exercise?
Our body is like a spoiled child. It often heads for comfort food and fast food that is not healthy for us. And when we are overtired and have no energy to prepare healthy food, we can easily get into an unhealthy routine. The sad thing is we know the right things to do, but we don’t plan enough time in our day to do them.
When our body gives out because we don’t take care of it, then we get to visit the doctor more often and take medicine for our sugar level, our cholesterol, our high blood pressure, etc., and somehow we find time for that. We need to turn to God and ask for His wisdom which He will give to us generously. Then we need to make it a priority to take care of our body so that the Holy Spirit can have His way in our life.
God needs strong soldiers of the cross to go forth and fulfill His plan. A soldier does not need to be carrying weights — physically and mentally that will slow him down.
God’s promise in Psalm 91 says, “With long life will I satisfy thee,” is to those who love the Lord and honor Him in every area of their life.
If God is speaking to you about life changes. Listen and do not feel guilty if you need to say no to some things that are good, but are not good for you. You are the temple of God and His wisdom is the principle thing, therefore get wisdom and with wisdom get understanding.
Our bodies do have limitations, and it is wisdom to know that and act prudently.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.