NORTH PORT – Authorities recovered the body of a man missing since Thursday (Dec. 27) morning late that afternoon after an incident on the Myakka River near North Port.
Officials identified the man and the two teenage boys he was with on Friday (Dec. 28), noting the investigation into what caused the boat to sink is just getting started.
Sheldon S. Young, 54, of Port Charlotte, died Thursday, Dec. 27 after the boat took on water and sank.
A cause of death was not determined. An autopsy would be conducted.
It took authorities about seven hours to locate his body in the river and more time to recover it.
"The water was very murky and so that posed some issues for the search ... it became a complicated search just because of the water conditions and visibility," Norris said.
Da’Marion J. Escort, 15, and Elijuah L. Barton, 13, both of North Port were also on board and survived the incident.
Young's body was found in the river around 5:30 p.m., said Florida Fish & Wildlife Public Information Officer Brian Norris.
Escort and Barton, who were both wearing life jackets, were rescued by a good Samaritan who found them standing in shallow water, Norris said.
The two received medical attention from emergency medical officials and were cleared.
Authorities were first called to the scene around 10:30 a.m. and an “active search and rescue” operation was conducted in an attempt to locate Young.
The investigation is just starting, Norris said, with a medical examiner doing its part and FWC doing their part to determine what caused the boat to sink and if any physical conditions hampered the victim prior to the Thursday morning incident.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission deployed dive teams and Sarasota County Sheriff's Office also deployed its air unit.
FWC, Sarasota County and Charlotte County authorities all assisted in the search.
