Christmas Day is here at last, and with it also comes children's wonder and amazement in questioning just who Santa Claus really is. For many of us the secret of Santa was kept for years, only to be revealed when our parents (or others) decided that it was time we learned the true.
Part of the magic of Santa is in the mystery. How does this notably large man land on your roof with his team of reindeer without making a sound? And then how does he fit down the chimney to (again, silently) leave just what you were hoping to get? But, it is the thrill of thinking that there is a magical man who is somehow aware of your Christmas wishes that is particularly appealing.
Around the world Santa Claus goes by various names. From Pere Noel in France, to Julenissen, translated to “Christmas Gnome,” in Norway. While the name may change the idea of Santa Claus remains the same. This is of course the idea that it is better to give than receive, and that all deserve to be treated with kindness and compassion.
As we were all taught, when our parents broke the hard truth about the real Santa to us, Santa Claus is not a person but an idea. It is a way of behaving and carrying yourself that differentiates Santa from the rest of the holiday characters. This means that the idea of Santa Claus is something that can reach beyond cultural barriers.
Something my own mother said to me when she came clean about Santa Claus is that Santa is a real person, but not in the sense that you would initially think. No, you cannot call him or invite him for Christmas dinner, but he is real in the sense that the spirit of Santa exists inside each of us. Wanting to give to others, helping those who have less than you, and being kind are all Santa-oriented traits that we are all capable of possessing.
Doing things like giving gifts or reaching out to your family and friends during this time are things that happen around the world during Christmas, in the spirit of Jolly Old Saint Nick himself. The idea that this want to put out positivity during this time transcends languages, religions and cultural influences is something that I find remarkably beautiful. It really shows how human we all are, and how a holiday and the spirit of Santa Claus can bring individuals together.
During this time of year it is easy to become stressed and upset and maybe even feel like you would rather not participate in the holidays at all. During these times however we must all reach for that little piece of Santa that is inside of us. We must remember that it is one of the greatest things to give to others, and that these times are all temporary, so we must enjoy them while we can.
