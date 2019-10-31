Staff Report

The Charlotte Harbor Water Association issued a precautionary boil water notice Thursday due to a main line break and system pressure drop.

Those affected are residents of Harbor Heights who live in the 3200 block of Peace River Drive.

Therefore, as a precaution, the Water Association advises that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or, washing dishes to be boiled for at least one minute. Bottled water may be used as an alternate.

This “Precautionary Boil Water Notice” will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

For more information, call Charlotte Harbor Water at 941-625-2288.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments