Staff Report
The Charlotte Harbor Water Association issued a precautionary boil water notice Thursday due to a main line break and system pressure drop.
Those affected are residents of Harbor Heights who live in the 3200 block of Peace River Drive.
Therefore, as a precaution, the Water Association advises that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or, washing dishes to be boiled for at least one minute. Bottled water may be used as an alternate.
This “Precautionary Boil Water Notice” will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.
For more information, call Charlotte Harbor Water at 941-625-2288.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.